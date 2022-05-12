Soccer-Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season. The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final.

"We had these 10 magnificent years, it is up to the others to continue now," he told Sport Mediaset. "I did everything I could, I hope that I left something. "On Monday I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I have still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence (in Juve's final league game next weekend).

"It is my choice 100 percent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I have said I didn't want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level. I gave it my all, soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off." Chiellini joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups during his time in Turin.

He announced his retirement from international football last month, but does not appear to be hanging up his boots just yet, with reports in the Italian media linking him with a move to the United States for one last hurrah.

