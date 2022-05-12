Cricket-Former Australia captain Paine omitted from state contracts
Paine was accused by a former Cricket Tasmania receptionist of sending sexually explicit messages to her four years ago but the cricketer said they were consensual. He was cleared by an internal investigation in 2018 which was not revealed to the public until late last year.
- Country:
- Australia
Former Australia captain Tim Paine's playing career may be over, with the wicketkeeper omitted from Tasmania's list of contracted players. Paine, 37, stepped down as test skipper in the leadup to the home Ashes series after a 'sexting' scandal and took an indefinite "mental health break" from the game.
A Cricket Tasmania spokesperson said on Thursday Paine was not given a contract by his home state because he was still on mental health leave from national governing body Cricket Australia. Paine was accused by a former Cricket Tasmania receptionist of sending sexually explicit messages to her four years ago but the cricketer said they were consensual.
He was cleared by an internal investigation in 2018 which was not revealed to the public until late last year. Paine's accuser Renee Ferguson has launched a sexual harrassment claim against Cricket Tasmania.
Ferguson has separately been accused of stealing money from Cricket Tasmania and her case is before a Hobart court. She denies the allegations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Hobart
- Tim Paine
- Cricket Australia
- Tasmania
- Cricket Tasmania
ALSO READ
Climate rows resurface in Australia's ruling coalition ahead of election
ANALYSIS-Solomon Islands pact with China roils Australian PM's election campaign
Australia banks pull forward hike calls after inflation surprise
Australia banks pull forward hike calls after inflation surprise
Cricket-Former Australia batsman Slater avoids jail in domestic violence case