IPL 2022: 'There's room for improvement', believes DC skipper Pant after win over RR

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant feels that there is always room for improvement for his team, even after registering a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals. A 144-run stand between Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) helped DC register an eight-wicket win against RR here at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"Very close to a perfect game. Always believe there's room for improvement. When you know the wicket is going to turn, little bit not much, there's an opportunity to both bowl first or bat first. In the toss I said anything around 140-160 would be good for us, and we got 160," said Pant in a post-match presentation. Talking about batter Prithvi Shaw's condition, the skipper said that he is suffering from typhoid, according to the doctors.

"Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 per cent. Fielding wise we can be better. He got typhoid or something like that (talking about Shaw), doctor told me that," said Pant. Chasing 161, DC started off horribly as they lost the wicket of their opening batter, KS Bharat for a duck. Later, Marsh and Warner joined hands at the crease and stitched a 144-run partnership, and turn the tide in their side's favor.

For RR, Ravichandran Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal starred with the bat and scored 50 and 48 runs, respectively to take their side to a total of 160/6, in the first innings. With this win, DC is currently at fifth position in the points table with 12 points. RR is at third position with 14 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)