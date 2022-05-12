I-League: Mohammedan SC captain Stojanovic calls his team 'big family'

Following the events of the penultimate round of the I-League 2021-22 Championship Stage, Mohammedan Sporting Club have been given an unexpected shot at snatching the title out of Gokulam Kerala's hands. The top two will do battle in a virtual cup final of sorts on Saturday, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan where Mohammedan SC skipper Nikola Stojanovic will lead his side out onto the hallowed turf.

The Serbian has been one of their outstanding performers this season with his all-action displays, leading the charts in assists as well as challenges. "In Europe, some people speak about India like it is a strange place or some world but when I came here, I was very surprised in a positive way and everything started very nicely. The team accepted me and made me feel at home and the results also picked up soon after. I can say that this is the first time it feels like the club is one really big family and I'm happy to be here," said Stojanovic in a statement.

Stojanovic started his career at Partizan Belgrade which is a huge historic club in Europe. The mid-fielder termed it as a 'good starting point'. "Partizan is like my love. In our country, we say that those who love Partizan have black and white blood! Being part of the academy there helps you not just in football but in life as well like how to respect people and build good relationships with elders. It is a very good starting point like building a house from scratch and everything thereon becomes easier," said Stojanovic.

The captain further said that he is really pleased with his team's performance in the ongoing season of the I-League and wants his team to claim the title. "I think it has been a very good season for us in general. Mohammedan SC had gone without winning titles and being competitive for a while so I hope that we showed that this club deserves to be winning and being the best. I'm proud to be part of this group of guys. I never like to speak about personal achievements so I can only say that I am very happy with the season," said the captain. (ANI)

