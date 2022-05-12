Inter Milan clinch Coppa Italia trophy after defeating Juventus in extra time

The Coppa Italia 2021/22 final saw a hard-fought battle at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, but it was Inter Milan that finally got to lift the trophy after 120 minutes of football against Juventus. The Nerazzurri came from behind to beat Juventus 4-2 at the Stadio Olimpico after extra time.

A frantic Coppa Italia final in Rome was kicked off in style by a brilliant Nicolo Barella goal to send Inter into an early lead before Alex Sandro levelled for Juve and Dusan Vlahovic put the Bianconeri ahead early in the second half. Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up from the penalty spot with 80 minutes on the clock to force extra time before another spot-kick was converted by Ivan Perisic to put the Nerazzurri within touching distance of the trophy.

The Croat stepped up again to smash a delightful shot into the corner from the edge of the box just three minutes later to give Simone Inzaghi's side an unassailable 4-2 lead which they held on to before lifting an eighth Coppa Italia on an unforgettable night for the club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)