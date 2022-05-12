Youth get training in martial arts at sports academy in J-K's Budgam

A sports academy 'Al Jawad' is providing training in martial arts to the youth of the district. Earlier, most youth had no option but to go to Srinagar from various places to practice due to the lack of facilities in the district.

So, the coach of this academy Syed Shuja Shah decided to set up an academy in the Budgam district itself to train them. The academy has got a good response from both boys and girls from different villages in the district.

The youth now have not just got a chance to train but also take part in many competitions. Irtiqa Bashir, Batoola Akhter and Mujtaba Mir are some of the youth who train in the academy.

The enthusiastic youth not just come early in the morning for practice but also in the evening to train. This academy hopes to provide many champions in the future from the district and make everyone proud.

The local administration and others are supporting the academy and want more boys and girls to take part in sporting activities, especially martial arts, and to make a career in this field. (ANI)

