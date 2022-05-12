I-League: Churchill face Sreenidi in battle for 3rd place finish

Churchill Brothers will need a draw even as rivals Sreenidi Deccan FC gun for victory when the two teams lock horns for a podium finish in their final I-League encounter on Friday.

Churchill is currently third in the table with 30 points from 17 games while Sreenidi Deccan is a notch below at 29 from an equal number of games.

After a difficult start, Churchill Brothers have turned their campaign around and have lost just one of their last 11 games. ''The players have put in incredible efforts in such a tight and difficult season,'' said coach Antonio Rueda. ''This year has been very tough with Gokulam and Mohammedan, and it wasn't possible for us to win the league. I hope we can win it next season,'' the Spaniard added.

A point would be sufficient for Churchill Brothers tomorrow, but Rueda clearly stated that he would only settle for a win. Rueda expects a tough game tomorrow against a Sreenidi side high on confidence after their big win over leaders Gokulam. On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan registered a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Gokulam on Tuesday, which coach Fernando Santiago Varela termed as ''the best performance of the season from not just Sreenidi, but all teams in the I-League.'' RoundGlass, Neroca aim to end on high ------------------------------------------ RoundGlass Punjab FC and NEROCA FC square off in their final encounter with an aim to end their average season on a winning note.

RoundGlass is currently fifth with 27 points from 17 games while NEROCA is 19 points from 17 games.

