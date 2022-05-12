Major League Baseball to launch NFT game with Sorare

Left Menu

Major League Baseball will launch an online game in partnership with SoftBank-backed NFT company Sorare this summer, Sorare said in a statement on Thursday. Sorare, which raised $680 million last year in a funding round led by SoftBank, also has a partnership with Major League Soccer in the United States. The company is currently being investigated by the UK's gambling watchdog.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:31 IST
Major League Baseball will launch an online game in partnership with SoftBank-backed NFT company Sorare this summer, Sorare said in a statement on Thursday. The game will allow baseball fans to buy and sell NFTs representing baseball players using the cryptoccurency ether, building fantasy teams which they can compete with to win prizes.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a form of crypto asset which represents a digital file such as an image, video or piece of text. Sports-related collectibles are proving to be a popular type of NFT as the digital assets market exploded into a multibillion-dollar industry last year.

Top sports leagues, including the U.S. National Basketball Association, have licensed NFT-based products for fans. Sorare, which raised $680 million last year in a funding round led by SoftBank, also has a partnership with Major League Soccer in the United States.

The company is currently being investigated by the UK's gambling watchdog.

