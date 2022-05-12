Left Menu

Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Month for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-05-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 16:41 IST
Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo bags Player of the Month award for April 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Twitter/Premeir League). Image Credit: ANI
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Month for April 2022, earning the prize for the second time this season. Overall it is Ronaldo's sixth Player of the Month award, moving him to within one of the record jointly held by Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

It comes after a month in which the Manchester United forward scored his 100th Premier League goal, in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while he also registered his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City Ronaldo ended April with his fifth goal of the month, equalising to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

The 37-year-old topped an eight-man shortlist that also featured Nathan Collins, Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-min, Thiago and Leandro Trossard. (ANI)

