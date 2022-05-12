The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

*Report of Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

*Updated report of Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-PBKS-PREVIEW Riding high on momentum, RCB could be too strong for inconsistent Punjab Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have found much-needed momentum towards the business end of IPL, will back themselves to ride past an inconsistent Punjab Kings and get closer to a play-off spot here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-FINISHER IPL gives India more finishing options in Dinesh Karthik and Rahul Tewatia By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) IPL form can't be the sole criteria for a national call-up but Dinesh Karthik and Rahul Tewatia with their stellar shows as finishers for their respective franchises have certainly made a strong case for themselves in the coming months leading up to the T20 World Cup.

SPO-BAD-TUC Sindhu-led India crash out of Uber Cup, lose 0-3 to Thailand in quarters Bangkok, May 12 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu fought hard before losing to Ratchanok Intanon as the Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup Finals after being drubbed 0-3 by Thailand in the quarterfinals, here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ASHWIN It was communicated to me properly that I will be used higher up in batting order: Ashwin Navi Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin says the work done on his batting technique before the start of the season has yielded results in the IPL, where Rajasthan Royals have given him the opportunity to bat higher up the order.

SPO-GOLF-DIKSHA Diksha Dagar claims gold medal ar Deaflympics Caxias (Brazil), May 12 (PTI) Indian golfer Diksha Dagar outplayed American Ashlyn Grace in the final to bag gold medal at the Deaflympics, fulfilling her promise of improving upon the silver-winning performance at the 2017 edition.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-SAVITA Goalkeeper Savita sets sights on top-four finish at women's hockey WC Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita on Thursday said the side's aim is to ''make it to the next level'' in this year's FIH World Cup after finishing in the last eight stage four years ago.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL I-League: Churchill face Sreenidi in battle for 3rd place finish Naihati, May 12 (PTI) Churchill Brothers will need a draw even as rivals Sreenidi Deccan FC gun for victory when the two teams lock horns for a podium finish in their final I-League encounter on Friday.

SPO-HOCK-STADIUM Colosseum in cradle: India's largest hockey stadium in Sundargarh By Hemarghya Bal Rourkela, May 12 (PTI) Cranes lifting heavy material, dusty roads leading up to the site, people in safety jackets and helmets doing their work amid heaps of sand and cement lying scattered all over the place.

