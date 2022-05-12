Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealander McCullum named coach of England test team

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed head coach of England's test team, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. McCullum, 40, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders but the ECB said he will be in place to start his role when New Zealand visit for a three-test series starting at Lord's on June 2.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been appointed head coach of England's test team, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday. McCullum replaced Chris Silverwood who left the role in February after England were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes in Australia, with Paul Collingwood stepping in as a caretaker coach.

"We are delighted to confirm Brendon as England men's test head coach. It has been a real privilege to get to know him and understand his views and vision for the game," ECB managing director Rob Key said in a statement. McCullum, 40, is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders but the ECB said he will be in place to start his role when New Zealand visit for a three-test series starting at Lord's on June 2.

