MI win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Mumbai made two changes with Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin being replaced by Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen.

CSK fielded an unchanged side.

The toss was delayed by a couple of minutes after one of the floodlights went off.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

