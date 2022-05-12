Left Menu

MI win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 19:22 IST
MI win toss, opt to bowl against CSK
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Thursday.

Mumbai made two changes with Kieron Pollard and Murugan Ashwin being replaced by Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen.

CSK fielded an unchanged side.

The toss was delayed by a couple of minutes after one of the floodlights went off.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c/w), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022