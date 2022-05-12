Odisha Police face stern test against title contenders Sethu FC

Sethu FC will look to maintain their unbeatable run when they face Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League here on Friday.

The local side will have a tough test facing the former champions.

Sethu have been on a terrific run from the start of the season, having defeated every side they have faced so far in the league. Such a run of form has made them a serious contender for the title.

Ahead of the next match, Sethu FC gaffer Crispin Chettri said, ''Every game is different. It is important that we approach the game in the manner that we would like to play it.'' Chettri believes that the side from Madurai needs to work in their transition play. ''We will focus match by match. We are still working on our transitions.'' ARA FC, PIFA face each other in mid-table clash ============================= In the day's other game, Ahmedabad-based ARA FC will take on Mumbai-based PIFA Sports at the Capital Ground.

Ahead of the game, ARA FC head coach Prit Bhatt expressed his opinion on the team's preparations and their approach. ''We want to carry the winning momentum and stay positive for the next game. They are a good side with young players. We will stick to our plans and try to minimise our mistakes.'' Speaking about the season so far, Bhatt added, ''We will be taking one match at a time. Players are improving after every match and are getting better. We have been working on converting our chances into goals, and we hope to improve on that in the upcoming matches.'' PIFA Sports too have had a season similar to their Ahmedabad counterparts and are just two points behind.

While addressing the pre-match press conference, their head coach Nirvan Shah said, ''ARA FC have won the IWL qualifiers. The team is full of talented young players mostly from Haryana.'' PTI AH KHS KHS

