UP Police STF busts IPL betting racket, 6 arrested

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police busted an IPL betting racket on Thursday and arrested six people, including the kingpin.

According to an STF statement, the accused were involved in betting on matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

''The racket was active in Prayagraj and nearby districts from where the accused were arrested,'' it said.

Those arrested include, the kingpin Vikas Kesarwani, and Ambar Kumar Yadav, who acted as the betting manager.

Over Rs 3 lakh in cash was seized from the six accused, the STF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

