DRS not available for 1.4 overs during CSK innings due to power failure

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 20:20 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Decision Review System (DRS) was not available for nearly two overs at the start of the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings due to power failure at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Due to a power cut at one of the floodlight towers, the DRS was not available for 1.4 overs at the start of the Chennai Super Kings innings during which they lost three wickets.

Opener Devon Conway (0) and Robin Uthappa (1) were out LBW off the deliveries of Daniel Sams and Jasprit Bumrah and CSK could not take the review as DRS was not available.

Just after Uthappa's wicket, the DRS was available and the players were apparently told by the umpires about it.

One of the floodlight towers went off just before the toss, which was delayed by a couple of minutes.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and asked CSK to bat.

