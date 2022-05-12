Left Menu

"Ill" Shaw out of IPL, hints DC assistant coach Watson

Shaw, who has been down with a fever and admitted to a hospital, last played on May 1, against Lucknow Super Giants.I dont know his diagnosis exactly, Watson told the Grade Cricketer.But he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which theyve had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was.

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is unlikely to available for the team's last two league matches as ''he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks'', assistant coach Shane Watson said on Thursday.

Shaw missed the team's last three matches and after its win against against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said the Mumbaikar could be suffering from typhoid. Shaw, who has been down with a fever and admitted to a hospital, last played on May 1, against Lucknow Super Giants.

''I don't know his diagnosis exactly,'' Watson told the Grade Cricketer.

''But he has just had this underlying fever for the previous couple of weeks, which they've had to really get to the bottom of it to find out exactly what it was. ''It's not looking great for him to be available for the last couple of games, which is a big shame because he is an incredibly skilful young batter taking the best bowlers in the world down a lot of the time.'' ''It's a big loss for us to not have him. The last couple of weeks he has been under the weather. Hopefully, he gets back to full health soon, but unfortunately, it's not going to be in time for the minimum of last two games that we've got.'' Shaw had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

