Tvesa has modest start, lies 51st in Bangkok

India's Tvesa Malik had a modest start as she shot 3-over 75 in the opening round of the Aramco Team Series – Bangkok to be placed 51st individually at the Thai Country Club on Thursday.

Tvesa, who is leading one of the teams comprising Nobuhle Dlamini, Annais Maggeti and amateur A Mitsuhashi, was lying tied 19th in the team segment and tied 51st in the individuals.

Tvesa had just two birdies, both on the front nine on a hot and humid day, and she gave away five bogeys, three of them on the front nine and two on back nine. Maggeti was the best in Tvesa's team with a round of 1-over 73 and was tied 36th. Dlamini shot 75 and was tied 51st like Tvesa.

Team Hillier, led by Whitney Hiller sat at the top of the leader board with a one-shot lead after the first day. The quartet of Whitney Hillier, Chonlada Chayanun, Krista Bakker and amateur Pattanan Amatanon combined for an excellent first round, making the turn in 8-under and having an equally good back nine to be 16-under-par for the tournament. Hillier, whose mother is Thai, was pleased with how her team began their round.

Team Simmermacher is one shot back on 15-under-par after Magdalena Simmermacher, Charlotte Liautier, Isabella Deilert and amateur Sirapob Yapala all contributed during their round.

Two teams are tied for third place with Team Henry and Team Tavatanakit both on 14-under-par.

In the individual competition, local star Patty Tavatanakit got off to a blistering start firing a course record 66 (-6) to set the pace and hold a one-shot lead. Seven birdies and one bogey saw the Thai talent end the day at the top of the leader board ahead of Spain's Ana Peláez.

Last week's Madrid Ladies Open winner Peláez continued her good form and signed for a bogey-free 67 (-5) which included three consecutive birdies on her last three holes.

Five players sit two shots behind leader Tavatanakit with Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn, Marianne Skarpnord, Maha Haddioui and Anne Van Dam all tied for third place on four-under-par.

In the team competition, Team Hull and Team Ariya Jutanugarn are in a tie for fifth place on 13-under, while Team Hall, Team Lampert, Team Van Dam and Team Morgan are tied 7th on 12-under-par. The second round will see the conclusion of the Team event.

