CSK all out for 97 all out against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings were all out for 97 against Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and found the MI bowlers too hot to handle at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls. For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16).

