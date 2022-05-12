Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Fabinho to miss FA Cup final with injury

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley due to a muscular injury but the Brazilian could return for their remaining matches, manager Juergen Klopp said. Fabinho was forced off injured in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa. Liverpool are second in the league, three points behind Manchester City, with two games left.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:05 IST
Soccer-Liverpool's Fabinho to miss FA Cup final with injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley due to a muscular injury but the Brazilian could return for their remaining matches, manager Juergen Klopp said. Fabinho was forced off injured in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Aston Villa.

Liverpool are second in the league, three points behind Manchester City, with two games left. They are also due to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on May 28. "There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever," Klopp told Liverpool's website on Thursday.

Liverpool, who won the League Cup in February, remain on track for a haul of four trophies this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022