Left Menu

Mumbai Indians beat CSK by five wickets

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians 1035 in 14.5 overs Tilak Varma 34 not out Mukesh Choudhary 323.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:47 IST
Mumbai Indians beat CSK by five wickets
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, CSK lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 97 in 16 overs at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an unbeaten 36 off 33 balls. For MI, Daniel Sams picked up three wickets for 16 runs, while there were two wickets apiece for Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22).

In reply, MI completed the task with 31 balls to spare after struggling at 33 for four in the fifth over.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 97 all out in 16 overs (Mahendra Singh Dhoni 36 not out; Daniel Sams 3/16). Mumbai Indians: 103/5 in 14.5 overs (Tilak Varma 34 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 3/23).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022