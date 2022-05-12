Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland to host world champion Springboks in November

Ireland will host world champions South Africa in the first of their three Autumn Nations Series in November, the country's governing body (IRFU) said on Thursday. The two teams have not met since Ireland beat South Africa 38-3 in 2017. Ireland will play Springboks on Nov. 5, followed by meetings with Fiji on Nov. 12 and Australia a week later.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2022 23:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 23:54 IST
Rugby-Ireland to host world champion Springboks in November

Ireland will host world champions South Africa in the first of their three Autumn Nations Series in November, the country's governing body (IRFU) said on Thursday. South Africa will play in Dublin for the first time in five years. The two teams have not met since Ireland beat South Africa 38-3 in 2017.

Ireland will play Springboks on Nov. 5, followed by meetings with Fiji on Nov. 12 and Australia a week later. All matches will be played at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland's match against the Springboks will come 10 months before the sides face off in the 2023 World Cup's group stage, having been drawn together in Pool B.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
3
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global
4
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022