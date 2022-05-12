Rugby-Ireland to host world champion Springboks in November

Ireland will host world champions South Africa in the first of their three Autumn Nations Series in November, the country's governing body (IRFU) said on Thursday. South Africa will play in Dublin for the first time in five years. The two teams have not met since Ireland beat South Africa 38-3 in 2017.

Ireland will play Springboks on Nov. 5, followed by meetings with Fiji on Nov. 12 and Australia a week later. All matches will be played at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland's match against the Springboks will come 10 months before the sides face off in the 2023 World Cup's group stage, having been drawn together in Pool B.

