IPL 2022: MI's Daniels Sams figures out his strengths and wants to work on them in training

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams expressed that his three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings came as he was focusing on his strengths and not on the batter. The crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen and a quick unbeaten 16 by Tim David helped Mumbai Indians register a third win against Chennai Super Kings here at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in their four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each. "The first few games didn't go to plan. Had a little bit of time to reflect on those performances. I just figured out that I was focusing on the batter too much and not on my strengths. That was something to work on at training. We have different plans for different batters. We spoke about a lot - using the bouncer to all batters," said Daniel Sams in a post-match presentation.

"(Batting at No. 3) I was really excited to get the opportunity, that's something MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) spoke about to me today. Any opportunity with the bat, I am more than happy. The whole IPL, beautiful wickets to bowl on. It's been enjoyable, today's pitch was bowling-friendly. Good to see a T20 game where the bowlers dominate," he added. For CSK, Dhoni (36*) was left-hanging as the lone warrior for his side, as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97.

With this win, MI is currently at the bottom of the points table with six-point. CSK is at ninth position with 8 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)