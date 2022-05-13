Left Menu

IPL 2022: MI's Daniels Sams figures out his strengths and wants to work on them in training

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams expressed that his three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings came as he was focusing on his strengths and not on the batter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:40 IST
IPL 2022: MI's Daniels Sams figures out his strengths and wants to work on them in training
MI all-rounder Daniel Sams (Photo/MI-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Daniel Sams expressed that his three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings came as he was focusing on his strengths and not on the batter. The crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen and a quick unbeaten 16 by Tim David helped Mumbai Indians register a third win against Chennai Super Kings here at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in their four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each. "The first few games didn't go to plan. Had a little bit of time to reflect on those performances. I just figured out that I was focusing on the batter too much and not on my strengths. That was something to work on at training. We have different plans for different batters. We spoke about a lot - using the bouncer to all batters," said Daniel Sams in a post-match presentation.

"(Batting at No. 3) I was really excited to get the opportunity, that's something MJ (Mahela Jayawardene) spoke about to me today. Any opportunity with the bat, I am more than happy. The whole IPL, beautiful wickets to bowl on. It's been enjoyable, today's pitch was bowling-friendly. Good to see a T20 game where the bowlers dominate," he added. For CSK, Dhoni (36*) was left-hanging as the lone warrior for his side, as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97.

With this win, MI is currently at the bottom of the points table with six-point. CSK is at ninth position with 8 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022