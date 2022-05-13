IPL 2022: Still learning about our squad, expresses CSK coach Fleming after loss over MI

Despite facing a defeat against Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is optimistic about learning a lot in the upcoming games. The crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen and a quick unbeaten 16 by Tim David helped Mumbai Indians register a third win against Chennai Super Kings here at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

"We're still learning about our squad, as most teams are, and hopefully we can learn a lot over the next couple of games and go forward. What I can say is that, there's not much margin between having a great season and a not-so-great season. So we've been through enough of these seasons to know that. So we're not going too much over, but we do need to improve in some areas," said Fleming in a post-match press conference. Despite posting a small total of 97 runs, CSK showed some true character with the ball as Mukesh Choudhary scalped three wickets while Simarjeet Singh and Moeen Ali took one wicket each.

"There are some really positive signs. I thought the new-ball bowling of Simarjeet and Mukesh was outstanding. They have been developing - Mukesh all the way through this season, so he's now feeling confident enough to bowl a spell like that. Simarjeet, only sort of 3-4 games in, has made some real gains. So that's a positive. And with Deepak Chahar to come back into the side, there are some good options with the new ball," said Fleming. "We've got positives throughout, we are not far away. But when you've got a couple of holes, they always seem to pop at the wrong time. So we haven't been as good as we need to be, we know that. But we are trying to find some positive pieces as we move forward. So now that we're out of the competition, we've got an opportunity with two games to give some other guys an opportunity and hopefully find something there as well," he added.

The head coach further expressed disappointment over the unavailability of the Decision Review System (DRS) for the first 10 balls during the match against MI, which cost CSK the loss of three important wickets, in the form of Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, and Robin Uthappa. "It was a little bit unlucky, that it happened at that time. Yeah we are a bit disappointed, but that's still part of the game, isn't it? But yeah, [that] sort of set off a chain of events that were not in our favour. But we should be better than that, it certainly wasn't a great start," said the head coach.

For CSK, Dhoni (36*) was left-hanging as the lone warrior for his side, as a brutal pace attack by Mumbai Indians fast bowlers skittled out the Men in Yellow for 97. Daniel Sams was the pick of the bowlers for MI, with 3/16 in their four overs. Meredith (2/28) and Kartikeya (2/22) also bowled well. Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got a wicket each. (ANI)

