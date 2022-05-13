Left Menu

IWL: Odisha Police face stern test against title contenders Sethu FC

Sethu FC will look to maintain their unbeatable run when they face Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League on Friday at the 7th Battalion Ground.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:43 IST
IWL: Odisha Police face stern test against title contenders Sethu FC
Team Odisha Police (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sethu FC will look to maintain their unbeatable run when they face Odisha Police in the Indian Women's League on Friday at the 7th Battalion Ground. Sethu have been on a terrific run from the very start of the season, having defeated every side they have faced so far in the league. Such a run of form has made them a serious contender for the IWL title.

Ahead of the next game, Sethu FC gaffer Crispin Chettri said in a statement, "Every game is different. It is important that we approach the game in the manner that we would like to play it." "We will focus match by match. We are still working on our transitions. We will go into the game with a positive mindset," he added.

Odisha Police, on the other hand, will have a stern task and head coach Shradhanjali Samantaray echoed the same, "Sethu are one of the best teams and we have to give our best to get a better result." She urged her team to maintain better composure, "We have to keep our defence and midfield compact so that we can have a fair result." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022