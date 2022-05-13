Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Mets top Nats, extend series unbeaten streak; Soccer-Arteta says the referee's decisions destroyed the game and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mets top Nats, extend series unbeaten streak

Taijuan Walker pitched through some apparent discomfort to toss seven scoreless innings as the New York Mets won another series with a 4-1 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thursday. Mark Canha had three hits -- including a homer -- for the Mets, who are unbeaten in 10 series this season with nine wins and a four-game split with Atlanta last week. They took two of three from the Nationals.

Soccer-Arteta says the referee's decisions destroyed the game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta rounded on the referee Paul Tierney after his side's hopes of wrapping up the fourth spot were wrecked by a 3-0 defeat at rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Arsenal, who would have guaranteed a first top-four finish since 2016 with victory, looked comfortable early on.

Gymnastics-Allegations of abuse describe 'unacceptable' behavior, says Gymnastics Canada

Gymnastics Canada said on Thursday that allegations of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse by coaches and officials in a lawsuit filed against the sports governing body "describe behavior that is unacceptable" and said it takes the claims "seriously." Gymnastics Canada said in a statement that it had only learned of the lawsuit from media reports and had not yet been served.

Tennis-Swiatek wins 25th straight match to reach Rome quarter-finals

World number one Iga Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 25 matches by beating Victoria Azarenka 6-4 6-1 in the last 16 of the Italian Open in Rome on Thursday. Poland's Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 victories in 2015, will face 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals of the claycourt event on Friday.

Soccer-Levante was relegated after being demolished 6-0 by Real Madrid

Levante were relegated from LaLiga on Thursday after they were thrashed 6-0 by champions Real Madrid, with Vinicius Junior scoring a hat-trick. Bottom club Levante needed to win to keep alive their dwindling chances of survival but against a rampant Real, that hope was quickly snuffed out.

Motor racing-Vettel says climate change makes him question his F1 job

Four-times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel said on Thursday that climate change had made him question his job as a driver traveling the world to race cars. Speaking on BBC Question Time, a television panel show mixing politicians and celebrity guests, the German was asked whether his position on the environment made him a hypocrite considering he was part of a "gas-guzzling" sport.

Soccer-Kane double fires Tottenham to vital win over Arsenal

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur kept their Premier League top-four hopes very much alive with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal in a rambunctious north London derby on Thursday. Victory for Arsenal at the home of their arch-rivals would have secured their first top-four finish since 2016 and a Champions League place, but they suffered a dismal night.

Tennis-Nadal says foot injury concern ahead of French Open

Rafa Nadal said that everyday training was a challenge and he would take a doctor with him to Roland Garros after the 21-times major winner was once again hampered by a chronic foot injury in his defeat by Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open on Thursday. Nadal, who only recently returned from a stress fracture in the ribs, struggled badly at the back end of his match against the Canadian as he went down 1-6 7-5 6-2 in the last-16.

Tennis-Nadal knocked out of Italian Open by Shapovalov in last-16

Rafa Nadal was knocked out of the Italian Open after the 21-times major winner was beaten 1-6 7-5 6-2 by Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the last-16 of the Italian Open on Thursday. Nadal had a solid start, but the 35-year-old struggled physically towards the end of the contest, raising doubts over his fitness ahead of the French Open, which he has won a record 13 times.

NBA-Green says Warriors need to put their 'hard hats on' after blowout loss

Golden State forward Draymond Green said the Warriors are playing a Memphis team that is different than the one they prepared for now that Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out and need to refresh their game plan after being blown out on Wednesday. The Grizzlies cut the Warrior's lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2 after embarrassing the visitors 134-95 in Game Five in Memphis.

