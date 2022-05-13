Left Menu

Cummins' IPL stint over, set to return home early to recover from hip injury: Report

Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Pat Cummins will no longer take part in the remainder of the IPL as he is set to leave for home early to recover from a minor hip injury, according to a report.A report in cricket.com.au said that the Australian Test captain, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore, is returning to Sydney for his rehabilitation ahead of the national teams tour of Sri Lanka next month.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-05-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 11:17 IST
A report in cricket.com.au said that the Australian Test captain, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore, is returning to Sydney for his rehabilitation ahead of the national team's tour of Sri Lanka next month. The report adds that Cummins' recovery is expected to take a fortnight. Besides leading the Test side, Cummins is also a vital member of the ODI and T20 teams as Australia is set to embark on a hectic 18-month-long cricket calendar.

The Sri Lanka tour will be followed by Australia's T20 World Cup title defense at home, a five-Test home summer, a Test tour of India, and an away Ashes campaign.

The Aussies will then return to India for the ODI World Cup in October 2023.

The KKR team management, however, is yet to confirm the development. Cummins played only five matches in the IPL this year and picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of 17.0. With the bat, he scored 63 runs, which includes a blazing 14-ball 56 not out against Mumbai Indians -- the joint highest fifty in the history of the IPL -- last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

