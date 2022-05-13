Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 13:53 IST
RFDL title winners Bengaluru FC, runners-up Kerala Blasters FC to play in NextGen Cup in UK
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, the winners and runners-up of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), will represent India in the NextGen Cup in the UK later this year.

A goalless draw in the title-decider against Kerala Blasters FC meant Bengaluru FC have crowned champions of the inaugural edition of the RFDL.

The result, though, proved to be a fair reflection of how evenly matched both teams were. Bengaluru had to avoid defeat against Kerala to clinch the crown, and over 90 minutes at the packed Benaulim Ground here on Thursday, the Blues managed to hold their rivals who finished with 16 points from their seven games. Bengaluru ended their campaign as the only unbeaten side in the league with 19 points.

India captain Sunil Chhetri lauded the RFDL for creating a much-needed platform for the next generation of footballers in the country to graduate to the next level.

''There are so many players, especially youngsters, who do not get enough chances. Some of them when they do get it, they make the most out of it. Reliance Foundation Development League is the right step forward in the right direction. ''So many players of different teams who did not get enough chances in the ISL, played and are playing here. They can also look forward to playing 90 minutes in a competitive tournament,'' Chhetri said.

The first-ever RFDL saw seven Indian Super League clubs and Reliance Foundation Young Champs compete for the top honors, with the top two teams getting a chance to participate in the NextGen Cup. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic heaped praise on the tournament, saying such competition will only help Indian football in the ''global picture''.

''I have always said that investing in youth development is the right way. Investing in youth will bring progress to Indian football,'' said Vukomanovic in a message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

