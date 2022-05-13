Left Menu

We are leaving no stones unturned and I am hopeful this league will in turn help improve the game of Basketball in India. Jagdeep Singh Bains, the Indian professional basketball player, said, The players who have come here for the tryouts are immensely talented, and am sure this will give a platform to grow the sport in India which is much required.

Elite Pro Basketball to organize India's biggest tryouts
Elite pro Basketball is all set to organize the country's biggest basketball tryouts on May 12 and 13 at the Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad.

Over 250 athletes will take part in the tryout and including big names from the Indian basketball team like Jagdeep Singh Bains, Pratham Singh, K Ravikumar, Vinay Kaushik, Rachit Singh, Prakash Mishra, and Arshdeep Singh.

Organized by Elite Sports India, the tryouts are to recruit for India's first 5x5 Pro Basketball League featuring 12 teams.

The first day will focus on skills and drills, while the second day will focus on how the player adapts to playing with different teams and strategies. The selection committee includes a former Indian selector in Ram Kumar Gahalawat, who is the current Railways coach, and Jagat Narayan Nehra, who is the basketball coach at the Sports Authority of India. They will shortlist the players to be drafted into the 12 teams.

Talking about the same, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt, Ltd. Sunny Bhandarkar said, ''We wanted to provide a platform to players to showcase their talents and skills. We are extremely pleased with the response we got. The selection tryouts have been carried out with expert advice from the best in the sport of basketball. ''We are leaving no stones unturned and I am hopeful this league will in turn help improve the game of Basketball in India.'' Jagdeep Singh Bains, the Indian professional basketball player, said, ''The players who have come here for the tryouts are immensely talented and am sure this will give a platform to grow the sport in India which is much required.''

