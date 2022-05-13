Rupinder ruled out of Asia Cup due to wrist injury, Birendra Lakra to lead India

Ace drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh who was named captain of the team is ruled out of the Asia Cup, starting May 23 in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to a wrist injury. Experienced defender Birendra Lakra will replace Rupinder as Captain, while forward SV Sunil will step in as the Vice-Captain of the side. Rupinder, who was named Captain of the 20-member squad, has sustained an injury on his wrist during a training session. He will be replaced by defender Nilam Sanjeep Xess for the tournament.

"It is unfortunate that Rupinder has picked up an injury during the training session and will not be a part of the Asia Cup. Both Birendra and Sunil are vastly experienced and have been part of the leadership group for many years now. While we will miss Rupinder, we have plenty of options available in the pool. We've got a very talented group of players, and they are looking forward to utilizing this opportunity," expressed Coach BJ Kariappa. Indian Men's Team:Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (Captain), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (Vice-Captain), Uttam Singh, S.Karthi, Nilam Sanjeep Xess. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)