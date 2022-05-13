Man City unveils statue honoring record-scorer Aguero

Left Menu

Manchester City unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of the retired strikers dramatic stoppage-time goal that clinched the clubs first Premier League title.The Argentine was back at the Etihad Stadium on Friday as City honored its record goal-scorer with a statue that depicts the moment when Aguero ripped his shirt off in celebration after scoring against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season.Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving, Aguero said.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:04 IST
Manchester City unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero on the 10th anniversary of the retired striker's dramatic stoppage-time goal that clinched the club's first Premier League title.

The Argentine was back at the Etihad Stadium on Friday as City honored its record goal-scorer with a statue that depicts the moment when Aguero ripped his shirt off in celebration after scoring against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

"Truthfully, it is a very beautiful thing for me, to see myself 10 years ago is very moving," Aguero said. "In those 10 years I was able to win a lot of trophies and was able to help the club become one of the most important in the world ... It is something very special." City won five league titles with Aguero and is on the verge of another one. Aguero scored a club-record 260 goals for City and was a key player in the growth of the team as a major soccer force. Before 2012, City had not won England's top tier since 1968.

The 33-year-old Aguero switched to Barcelona last offseason but retired in December because of a heart problem.

The statue joins similar tributes to Aguero's former teammates Vincent Kompany and David Silva already installed outside the stadium.

It was sculpted by Philadelphia-based Scottish artist Andy Scott.

