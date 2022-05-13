Left Menu

Hockey Association Of Odisha, Kerala win on day 8 of HI Senior Women National C'ship

The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw thrilling Hockey action on Day Eight in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-05-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 18:04 IST
12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 (Photo: HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 saw thrilling Hockey action on Day Eight in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The first game of the day saw the Hockey Association Of Odisha facing off against Hockey Himachal in a Pool H match. Dipti Lakra (33', 41', 51') scored a hat-trick for Odisha to help her team pick up an 8-0 win. Rojita Kujur (46', 54') also scored a brace in the match, while Bimla Barwa (22'), Janhabi Pradhan (26'), and Punam Barla (34') scored a goal each in the match.

In the second match of the day, Kerala Hockey took on Telangana Hockey in a Pool H contest. Anju Shaji (13', 22'), and Swetha S (14', 52') starred in the match, both scoring a brace for Kerala Hockey. Reshma (8'), Aiswarya Kv (15'), Ashika K M (24'), and Athira Prasad Shylaja (48') also scored a goal each as Kerala beat Telangana 8-0. Meanwhile, in the final game on Day Seven, Delhi Hockey beat Goa Hockey 5-1 in a Pool G contest. Manshi (12', 37') starred for Delhi Hockey, scoring a brace in the match. Sonali (24'), Sonu (25'), and Subham (49') also scored a goal each for Delhi Hockey in the match. Veena Naik (48') scored the sole goal for Goans Hockey in the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

