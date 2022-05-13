IWL: SSB Women's FC look to bounce back against Sports Odisha

After two consecutive defeats, SSB Women's FC will look forward to bouncing back when they take on Sports Odisha on Saturday at the 7th Battalion in the Indian Women's League. The Kolkata-based side ranked sixth in the league table and virtually will have the last chance to go north going into this fixture.

Ahead of the crucial clash SSB head coach Juliet Miranda urges his team to confident and focused as she said, "We have to be confident and start with a positive mindset." She opines, "Our next opponent is a tough side, and they are also the local team. We will try to give a tough fight and try our best to achieve what we can from it." Juliet further said, "We have to be more focused and we shall Improve our weaknesses as a team."

Sports Odisha looks to maintain their winning streak in the IWL when they take on SSB. As their gaffer Gitanjali echoed, "Want to keep the momentum going and win the next game." Quizzed about their approach going into the crucial encounter, the head coach sounder quite confident and added clarity to their philosophy. She said, "The approach will be positive. And the strategy will be simple. We will try to make no silly errors and convert all the chances we get."

Gitanjali believes, "We are yet to be the table toppers. Thus we are trying to improve in all the areas before we face them and get the desired result". (ANI)

