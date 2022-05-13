IWL: In-from Gokulam Kerala FC face stern test against Kickstart

Enjoying a seven-match winning streak, Gokulam Kerala FC will have their task cut out when they face Kickstart FC in a battle of two in-form sides in the Indian Women's League here on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, Kickstart FC head coach Amrutha spoke about her side's preparations and the approach they will adopt.

''We need to focus more for better results. We also need these three points to continue our winning momentum. Accordingly, we are ready to perform against them,'' she said and confirmed that she has a fully fit squad at her disposal.

Gokulam Kerala are on a seven-match winning streak and will be going up in a tough challenge against Kickstart. Head coach Anthony Andrews passed his remarks on the opposition and how his side has prepared for the game. ''Kickstart has a good team with experienced players. They have quality in the attacking unit with pace and creativity. We have to be focused throughout the 90 minutes and pick our chances early.'' ''Our approach and intent will be to progress from our last game and minimize our mistakes and make better decisions in the final third,'' he added.

SSB look to bounce back against Sports Odisha --------------------------------------------------- After two consecutive losses, SSB Women's FC will look to bounce back when they take on Sports Odisha at the 7th Battalion. The Kolkata-based side is ranked sixth in the league table and virtually will have the last chance to go north going into this fixture.

Sirvodem eye second consecutive win against Hans Women ---------------------------------------------------------------- A bottom-table clash is on the cards at the Kalinga Stadium as Hans Women FC play Sirvodem SC.

The two sides haven't had the best of results since the start of the season and will be looking to make amends in the upcoming game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)