Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek beats Andreescu in Rome for 26th consecutive win

Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 straight victories in 2015, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Rome. The 2020 French Open champion is seeking her fifth title this season, having won on hard courts in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and on clay in Stuttgart.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:34 IST
Tennis-Swiatek beats Andreescu in Rome for 26th consecutive win
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a 7-6(2) 6-0 victory over Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 straight victories in 2015, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Rome.

The 2020 French Open champion is seeking her fifth title this season, having won on hard courts in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and on clay in Stuttgart. Swiatek faced a stern challenge in the opening set from 2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu, who returned to action last month following a six-month mental health hiatus.

Trailing 5-3 and with Swiatek serving for the set, Andreescu broke to stay alive in the contest and forced it to a tiebreak, where the Canadian could not keep up with the top-ranked Pole. Swiatek earned a quick double break to lead 3-0 in the second set before holding her serve and breaking Andreescu once again. The 20-year-old eventually handed Andreescu a second-set bagel, wrapping up the match in one hour and 44 minutes.

Earlier, Belarusian Sabalenka recovered from a set down to notch her first win over Amanda Anisimova in her fifth attempt, beating the American 4-6 6-3 6-2. Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who won in Madrid last week, will play Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari later on Friday and Jil Teichmann will face Daria Kasatkina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022