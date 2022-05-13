Left Menu

Gokulam Kerala FC face stern test against Kickstart FC

It's time for a cracker of a clash between Kickstart FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Women's League 2022. The two in-form sides face each other here at the Capital Ground on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:04 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC face stern test against Kickstart FC
Gokulam Kerala FC in a practice session (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's time for a cracker of a clash between Kickstart FC and Gokulam Kerala FC in the Indian Women's League 2022. The two in-form sides face each other here at the Capital Ground on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Kickstart FC Head Coach Amrutha spoke about her side's preparations and the approach they will take. "Next match is against Gokulam Kerala FC, the defending champions who are an experienced side," she began.

"We need to focus more for better results. We also need these three points to continue our winning momentum. Accordingly, we are ready to perform against them," she added, before confirming that she has a fully fit squad at her disposal. Gokulam Kerala are on a seven-match winning streak and will be going up in a tough challenge against Kickstart. Head Coach Anthony Andrews passed his remarks on the opposition and how his side has prepared for the game. "Kickstart has a good team with experienced players. They have quality in the attacking unit with pace and creativity. We have to be focused throughout the 90 minutes and pick our chances early."

"Our approach and intent will be to progress from our last game and minimize our mistakes and make better decisions in the final third," he added in the end. The match will be streamed live on Indian Football YouTube Channel at 3:30 PM (IST). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022