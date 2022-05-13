Left Menu

Cricket-Australia's Cummins to miss remainder of IPL due to hip injury

Australia test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign due to a minor hip injury, the team announced on Friday. Kolkata said that Cummins had returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation after undergoing an MRI scan on his right hip on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 21:04 IST
Cricket-Australia's Cummins to miss remainder of IPL due to hip injury

Australia test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign due to a minor hip injury, the team announced on Friday.

Kolkata said that Cummins had returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation after undergoing an MRI scan on his right hip on Tuesday. "I had an amazing time in India, and I would like to thank KKR for taking care of my family and me," said Cummins, who picked up seven wickets in five matches this season.

Cummins will complete his recovery ahead of Australia's one-day international and test series in Sri Lanka. The 29-year-old had already been rested for the Twenty20 leg, which begins in Colombo on June 7. Kolkata, who take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, are seventh in the standings, four points off the last playoff place with six games remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
2
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
3
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
4
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022