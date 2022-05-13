Cricket-Australia's Cummins to miss remainder of IPL due to hip injury

Australia test captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Knight Riders' Indian Premier League campaign due to a minor hip injury, the team announced on Friday.

Kolkata said that Cummins had returned to Australia for two weeks of rest and rehabilitation after undergoing an MRI scan on his right hip on Tuesday. "I had an amazing time in India, and I would like to thank KKR for taking care of my family and me," said Cummins, who picked up seven wickets in five matches this season.

Cummins will complete his recovery ahead of Australia's one-day international and test series in Sri Lanka. The 29-year-old had already been rested for the Twenty20 leg, which begins in Colombo on June 7. Kolkata, who take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, are seventh in the standings, four points off the last playoff place with six games remaining.

