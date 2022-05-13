Sports News Roundup: Mets top Nats, extend series unbeaten streak; Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Tsitsipas in Rome and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Mets top Nats, extend series unbeaten streak

Taijuan Walker pitched through some apparent discomfort to toss seven scoreless innings as the New York Mets won another series with a 4-1 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thursday. Mark Canha had three hits -- including a homer -- for the Mets, who are unbeaten in 10 series this season with nine wins and a four-game split with Atlanta last week. They took two of three from the Nationals.

Tennis-Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Tsitsipas in Rome

World number three Alexander Zverev remained on course to claim his first title of the season after overcoming Cristian Garin at the Italian Open on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas, who saw off home favourite Jannik Sinner. Zverev, who won the title in Rome in 2017, eased into the last four with a 7-5 6-2 win over Garin in the pair's first meeting since the Chilean upset him on home soil en route to winning the ATP 250 event in Munich three years ago.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup hotels must welcome guests in 'non-discriminatory manner' - FIFA

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, FIFA said on Friday. A Scandinavian media survey showed that three of the 69 hotels on FIFA's official list of recommended accommodation will deny entry to same-sex couples.

NHL roundup: Blues move on after defeating Wild

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-1 Thursday to win their first-round Western Conference playoff series in six games. The Blues advance to the second round to face the Colorado Avalanche, who swept them out of the playoffs last season in the first round.

Soccer-Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award. Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Tennis-Swiatek beats Andreescu in Rome for 26th consecutive win

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a 7-6(2) 6-0 victory over Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 straight victories in 2015, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Rome.

Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner's detention

A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. professional basketball player Brittney Griner by one month, her lawyer told Reuters. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

Boxing-Former light-welter world champion Amir Khan announces retirement

Britain's former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing on Friday after defeat to compatriot Kell Brook in February. Khan, Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old, won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

Boxing-Mayweather's Dubai exhibition fight called off

Floyd Mayweather's exhibition fight in Dubai against Don Moore, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been called off following the death of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, organisers told Reuters on Friday. The move comes after the UAE announced a 40-day mourning period with flags flown at half-mast and suspended work at all public and private sector organisations for three days.

Soccer-Russian clubs appeal UEFA decision to bar them from European competition

Four Russian Premier League clubs, including champions Zenit St Petersburg, said on Friday they had filed an appeal against UEFA's decision to bar Russian clubs from European competition next season. UEFA, the governing body of European soccer, decided Russia would have no affiliated teams participating in its club competitions in the 2022-23 season due to Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine.

