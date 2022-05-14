Kohli is seeing lighter side of getting dismissed in every possible manner: Faf du Plessis

Adversities can make people see the lighter side of life and that's what Virat Kohli is doing at the moment while trying to figure out how he is getting dismissed in every possible manner during this IPL, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said on Friday.

RCB lost to Punjab Kings by 54 runs and Kohli was again out for 20 as he now has only one half-century in 13 games.

''He (Kohli) is seeing the lighter side of it, every single way that you can possibly get out, is happening to him. That's how the game works,'' Du Plessis said after the match.

However, the RCB skipper made it clear that even in bad patches, one needs to keep trying which is precisely what his predecessor is doing.

''All you can do is to keep trying hard, work hard and stay positive. He played some good shots tonight, obviously would want him to carry on. Bad patches happen to all of us, he's taken it in the right note.'' The RCB squad plans to take a few days off before its final league game on May 19 and as of now even a win might not ensure a passage into last four.

''Will take a day off and then see how we can switch on for a game that's a must-win one for us. One more net session isn't going to make you a better player, it's about making yourselves stronger in the mind. ''If we play to our potential, we are a very strong side. Unfortunately, we didn't do that tonight,'' he said.

The winning skipper Mayank Agarwal said: ''Two points the most crucial thing for us.'' He was all praise for Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone who set it up nicely for the bowlers.

''We were brilliant with the bat. Wicket was holding up a bit. The way Jonny and Livi batted, was amazing. We haven't changed a lot to be honest, just about understanding few situations, understanding the wicket.'' The skipper also didn't forget to praise the ever-improving Arshdeep Singh.

''Very very energetic person. Very confident guy (Arshdeep). Enjoys his cricket. Must say he's the leader in the team. He rallies around everyone, takes up the responsibility, even goes up and speaks to the bowlers sometimes.'' PTI KHS KHS APA APA

