MLB roundup: Mets top Nats, extend series unbeaten streak

Taijuan Walker pitched through some apparent discomfort to toss seven scoreless innings as the New York Mets won another series with a 4-1 victory over the host Washington Nationals on Thursday. Mark Canha had three hits -- including a homer -- for the Mets, who are unbeaten in 10 series this season with nine wins and a four-game split with Atlanta last week. They took two of three from the Nationals.

Tennis-Djokovic keeps top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime

Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5 7-6(1) to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday and move within one win of 1,000 career victories. By reaching the semis in Rome the Serb also retained his world number one ranking and avoided surrendering top spot to Russian Daniil Medvedev for the second time this year.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup hotels must welcome guests in 'non-discriminatory manner' - FIFA

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, FIFA said on Friday. A Scandinavian media survey showed that three of the 69 hotels on FIFA's official list of recommended accommodation will deny entry to same-sex couples.

NHL roundup: Blues move on after defeating Wild

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves as the St. Louis Blues defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 5-1 Thursday to win their first-round Western Conference playoff series in six games. The Blues advance to the second round to face the Colorado Avalanche, who swept them out of the playoffs last season in the first round.

Golf-Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he will not defend his PGA Championship title after having stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league. Mickelson had kept golf fans guessing about whether he would be at Southern Hills Country Club next week but the speculation ended with the PGA of America confirming he would not be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Soccer-Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award. Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Tennis-Swiatek beats Andreescu in Rome for 26th consecutive win

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a 7-6(2) 6-0 victory over Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 straight victories during 2014 and 2015, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Rome.

Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner's detention

A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. professional basketball player Brittney Griner by one month, her lawyer told Reuters. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

Boxing-Former light-welter world champion Amir Khan announces retirement

Britain's former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing on Friday after defeat to compatriot Kell Brook in February. Khan, Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old, won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

Athletics-Thomas and Lyles claim 200m wins in Diamond League opener

American duo Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles took impressive 200 metres victories and two men posted monster, wind-assisted 90 metre javelin throws as the Diamond League season got underway on a lively night in front of a noisy crowd in Doha on Friday. A high-quality field produced some impressive performances on track and field as the outdoor season begins to take shape ahead of the July world championships in Eugene in the U.S.

