I-League: Punjab finish 5th after playing thrilling 3-3 draw against NEROCA

RoundGlass Punjab and NEROCA FC played a thrilling 3-3 draw to end their respective I-League seasons in Kalyani on Friday.

ANI | Kalyani (West Bengal) | Updated: 14-05-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 09:32 IST
RoundGlass Punjab and NEROCA FC played a thrilling 3-3 draw to end their respective I-League seasons in Kalyani on Friday. RoundGlass Punjab looked set to finish their season on a high after leading for most of the contest thanks to goals from Freddy Lallawmawma, Travis Major, and Robin Singh.

But the Orange Brigade had other plans as Juan Mera inspired a solid performance to get on the scoresheet himself and provide assists for Vicky Meitei and Ben Nash to steal a hard-fought point. The draw confirmed a 5th place finish for RoundGlass Punjab, who end the campaign with 28 points, while NEROCA FC finished in 7th place on the league table with 20 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

