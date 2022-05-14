Soccer-China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights - AFC

China has relinquished its rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday.

The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from throughout the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

