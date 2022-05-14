Sports News Roundup: Soccer-China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights - AFC; Tennis-Djokovic keeps top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer - Ronaldo backs Ten Hag to deliver at Manchester United

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo expressed confidence that incoming manager Erik ten Hag will be a good fit at Old Trafford but warned that the Dutchman must be afforded time if United are to return to winning ways. Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Soccer-China gives up 2023 Asian Cup hosting rights - AFC

China has relinquished its rights to host the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Saturday. The event, which is played every four years and features 24 national teams from across the continent, was due to be held in 10 cities from June 16 to July 16 next year.

Tennis-Djokovic keeps top spot after edging past Auger-Aliassime

Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-5 7-6(1) to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open on Friday and move within one win of 1,000 career victories. By reaching the semis in Rome the Serb also retained his world number one ranking and avoided surrendering top spot to Russian Daniil Medvedev for the second time this year.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup hotels must welcome guests in 'non-discriminatory manner' - FIFA

Hotels that are on the official list of recommended accommodation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar are required to welcome guests in a "non-discriminatory manner" or face termination of contracts, FIFA said on Friday. A Scandinavian media survey showed that three of the 69 hotels on FIFA's official list of recommended accommodation will deny entry to same-sex couples.

NHL roundup: Carter Verhaeghe scores in OT as Panthers advance

Carter Verhaeghe's goal 2:46 into overtime gave the Florida Panthers a series-clinching 4-3 victory over the host Washington Capitals in Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Coming off a franchise-record and NHL-high 122 points in the regular season, Florida won its first postseason series since the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, the longest playoff drought of any team in the NHL. The Panthers are headed to the second round to face the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Golf-Reigning champion Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he will not defend his PGA Championship title after having stepped away from the game in February amid fallout from comments he made regarding a Saudi-backed golf league. Mickelson had kept golf fans guessing about whether he would be at Southern Hills Country Club next week but the speculation ended with the PGA of America confirming he would not be in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Soccer-Salah, De Bruyne among nominees for Player of the Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne were on Friday named among the eight nominees for the Premier League's Player of the Season award. Salah is the league's top scorer with 22 goals, while he also has 13 assists. De Bruyne is fourth on the goal-scoring list with 15 and the Belgian international has seven assists.

Tennis-Swiatek beats Andreescu in Rome for 26th consecutive win

World number one Iga Swiatek extended her winning run to 26 matches with a 7-6(2) 6-0 victory over Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open on Friday. Swiatek, who has put together the longest winning run since Serena Williams racked up 27 straight victories during 2014 and 2015, will face Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals in Rome.

Russian court extends U.S. basketball player Griner's detention

A Russian court on Friday extended the pre-trial detention of U.S. professional basketball player Brittney Griner by one month, her lawyer told Reuters. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, allegedly in possession of cannabis-infused vaporizer cartridges.

Athletics-Thomas and Lyles claim 200m wins in Diamond League opener

American duo Gabby Thomas and Noah Lyles took impressive 200 metres victories and two men posted monster, wind-assisted 90 metre javelin throws as the Diamond League season got underway on a lively night in front of a noisy crowd in Doha on Friday. A high-quality field produced some impressive performances on track and field as the outdoor season begins to take shape ahead of the July world championships in Eugene in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)