Left Menu

Motorcycling-MotoGP to have new opener in 2023 due to Qatar renovation

MotoGP will have a new season-opening race in 2023 to allow for the completion of work at Qatar's Lusail circuit, promoters Dorna said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 14:29 IST
Motorcycling-MotoGP to have new opener in 2023 due to Qatar renovation
Representative Image

MotoGP will have a new season-opening race in 2023 to allow for the completion of work at Qatar's Lusail circuit, promoters Dorna said on Saturday. The circuit, whose floodlit night race is confirmed on the calendar until at least 2031, will undergo extensive renovation and remodelling of the paddock area and facilities as well as the creation of new areas for spectators.

"Lusail will host the 2023 Grand Prix of Qatar upon completion of the work, meaning the event will therefore not be the opening round, as it has been from 2007," Dorna said in a statement. "Instead it will take place towards the end of the season."

The fast and flowing circuit also made its debut on the Formula One calendar last November as one of four races in the Middle East. The 2022 Soccer World Cup hosts also have a 10-year deal to host Formula One from 2023, with the possibility of moving to a new track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

New crew gears up for NASA’s simulated mission to Mars

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022