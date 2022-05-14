Left Menu

Trap teams bag two silver medals at Suhl Junior World Cup

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 15:42 IST
Trap teams bag two silver medals at Suhl Junior World Cup
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian men's and women's trap teams picked up two more silver medals to consolidate their lead at the top of the standings in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

India won the two silver medals late on Friday.

Currently, India is way ahead of the field with eight gold and eight silver medals in their kitty, while Australia and USA lie in joint second place with one gold, one silver, one bronze each.

First, it was the women's trap trio of Preeti Rajak, Sabeera Haris and Bhavya Tripathi who went down 2-6 to the Italian team in the gold medal contest. Then, Shardul Vihaan, Arya Vansh Tyagi and Vivaan Kapoor lost their gold medal match against the United States by a narrow margin of 4-6.

These are India's first two medals from the shotgun discipline at the Junior World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022