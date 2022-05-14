12th HI Sub Junior Women National C'ship: Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Punjab get wins

Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Karnataka registered victories in their respective pool matches on the fourth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2022 here on Saturday. Hockey Chandigarh began day four proceedings with a comfortable 7-0 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool F. Supriya (17', 34', 53') bagged a hat-trick, while Tamanna (15', 55') and Captain Kamaldeep Kaur (41', 43') each netted twice for Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab registered a monumental 30-0 win against Tripura Hockey. Captain Sukhveer Kaur (2', 5', 9', 20', 27', 33', 33', 44', 50', 53', 58', 60') slammed as many as 12 goals, while Ravneet Kaur (4', 35', 36', 46', 47') scored five and Sukhmeet Kamboj (11', 12', 14') bagged a hat-trick for Hockey Punjab. Harleen Kaur (10', 37'), Gurjeet Kaur (28', 56') and Kiranpreet Kaur (10', 51') each netted twice, while Jaisikdeep Kaur (15'), Sania (19'), Pawanpreet Kaur (52') and Sukhwinder Kaur (59') also chipped in with a goal each for Hockey Punjab. In Pool H, Hockey Karnataka edged past Hockey Bihar 2-1. Sowmya Hv (40') and Rakshitha J (55') scored a goal each for Hockey Karnataka, while Kajal Kachhap (56') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Bihar in what was a thrilling third match of the day.

Earlier in the last match on Friday, Hockey Maharashtra beat Assam Hockey 3-1 in Pool E. Captain Sukanya Dhaware (30'), Sanjana Khetawat (40') and Hetal Goswami (54') scored a goal each for the winning team, while Neeshu Vihan (33') scored the only goal for Assam Hockey. Meanwhile, the Pool H match between Hockey Mizoram and Telangana Hockey will be played later in the day at 1800 hrs IST. (ANI)

