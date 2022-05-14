Left Menu

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek demolishes Aryna Sabalenka to cruise into final

World No.1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her fifth consecutive WTA Tour final on Saturday, defeating No.8 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Italian Open 2022.

ANI | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:13 IST
Italian Open: Iga Swiatek demolishes Aryna Sabalenka to cruise into final
Iga Swiatek (Photo: Internazionali Bnl/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

World No.1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her fifth consecutive WTA Tour final on Saturday, defeating No.8 Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Italian Open 2022. The polish star swept aside four-time WTA 1000 winner Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 despite disruption to her rhythm when the Belarusian received a medical timeout at 4-1 in the second set.

World number one Swiatek defeated Sabalenka in one hour, 16 minutes in Rome to claim her 27th win on the bounce, a tally last reached by Serena Williams in 2015. Swiatek put in her best performance of the week to suffocate Sabalenka from the baseline. Swiatek set the tone by breaking Sabalenka in her first two service games to build a 3-1 lead.

Swiatek kept a clean sheet with five winners to six unforced errors and sealed the opening set in just 31 minutes. The Belarussians tried to be aggressive and hit the ball hard but it did not matter in the end. Swiatek jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the 2nd set almost making it 5-0 but Sabalenka won her serve. The 20-year-old Polish star finished it off with 6-1 in the 2nd set to move on to the final.

Seeking her eighth career title, Swiatek will face either Ons Jabeur or Daria Kasatkina in Sunday's final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022