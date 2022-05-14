Motorcycling-Bagnaia on pole as Ducati dominate French Grand Prix qualifying
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position for the French Grand Prix after he finished on top in Saturday's qualifying session, while world champion Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha could only manage fourth place on the grid in front of his home fans. Bagnaia was fastest in Le Mans with a time of 1 minute 30.450 seconds, 0.069 seconds ahead of team mate Jack Miller as Ducati dominated the last qualifying session.
Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro will start third for Sunday's race after finishing 0.159 seconds behind Miller. Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda was left frustrated after he finished 10th.
