Aditi Ashok makes cut at Founders Cup

PTI | Newjersey | Updated: 14-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 19:42 IST
Till information wa available, Aditi is having a rough time as he is tied 80th in the ongoing third round on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)

Aditi Ashok just about made the cut with an even par with one birdie and one bogey on either side of the turn at the Founders Cup Golf Championship.

Aditi birdied fourth and 12th and bogeyed seventh and 16th as he had a round of 72 after finishing 1-under on the opening day of the USD 30 million LPGA tour event at the MontClair Country Club on Friday.

Meanwhile, Minjee Lee, who is yet to win this year, had the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63. She now holds a three-shot lead at the halfway point of the event. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total after first two rounds.

Eighty players in the field of 144 made the cut at 1-under.

