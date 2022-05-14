Tvesa Malik fires bogey-free 68, finishes 26th in Aramco Series Bangkok

India's Tvesa Malik saved her best for the last as a brilliant bogey-free four-under par 68 -- she found all 18 greens in regulation -- helped her get inside the top-30 of the USD 1 million Aramco Team Series Bangkok.

At the historic Thai Country Club, the putts finally dropped for the 27-year-old from Delhi after she had put together a solid round.

The 68 was the lowest score of her 2022 season in 20 rounds, indicating that the swing changes she made at the start of the year is getting in the groove, and moved her up to tied 26th place at one-under par 215 total.

Tvesa birdied the fourth and then had a hat-trick of birdies from 13th to 15th for four birdies in a bogey-free round.

The tournament was won by Belgium's Manon de Roey, who matched the lowest round of the tournament – a six-under par 66 – to finish on 13-under par. De Roey was three shots better than Johanna Gustavsson (68) of Sweden, who finished runner-up for the third time this season.

Overnight leader Patty Tavatanakit (73) made a birdie on the closing hole to join Scotland's Kylie Henry in tied third place at 8-under par 208. She was the best-placed Thai on an otherwise disappointing day for the local fans, with former world No1 Ariya Jutanugarn (71) in tied fifth place a shot behind.

Malik, who was 19th in the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit last season, could have done even better, but for at least three missed birdie attempts from inside eight feet. However, she was delighted with her ball-striking and said it will give her a lot of confidence going forward.

''It was good. I was hitting it a lot better on the course. I felt the contact was a lot better today. I've been hitting it well at the range the whole week, and to be able to take it to the golf course was good,'' said Malik, ranked 334th in the world.

''So, I wasn't worried about missing the greens, because chipping on this golf course is a little bit tricky. So many more birdies fell today, and so many more could have, but I will take it for now.

''I think the most important part is just to see that I am on the right track, that I can hit it the way I want to. I think this round will be very important for the next few weeks.'' Malik started the day tied for 39th place at three-over par. Her first birdie of the day came on the par-5 fourth hole, and just like Friday's second round, she made three birdies in a row on the back nine, which came on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes.

Malik now flies off to France for the Jabra Ladies Open, to be played at the stunning Evian Resort Golf Club.

The next Aramco Team Series is scheduled to be held at Centurion Golf Club in London, from June 16-18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)