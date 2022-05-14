Left Menu

IWL: Five-star Gokulam Kerala trounce Kickstart FC

Gokulam Kerala trounced Kickstart FC 5-0 in their Indian Women's League 2022 fixture at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 14-05-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 21:35 IST
IWL: Five-star Gokulam Kerala trounce Kickstart FC
Gokulam Kerala vs Kickstart FC (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gokulam Kerala trounced Kickstart FC 5-0 in their Indian Women's League 2022 fixture at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The Malabarians picked up from where they left in the previous game and scored an early goal. Manisha Kalyan's cross from the left flank was directed towards the goal by Elshaddai Acheampong in the 7th minute. Within five minutes, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi doubled the lead for Gokulam Kerala. She beat the goalkeeper from the penalty spot after Dangmei Grace was fouled inside the box.

The defending champions enjoyed a sixty-eight per cent ball possession in the first half. Nevertheless, Kickstart FC had an equal number of shots on target as their counterparts. At the hour mark, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi scored an Olympic goal to make it 3-0 for Gokulam Kerala. The No. 10's corner kick was too hot to handle for Kickstart FC goalkeeper Maibam Linthoingambi Devi as she spilled it into her own net.

However, it was Manisha Kalyan who stole the show with a moment of brilliance in the 80th minute. The prolific forward made a perfect Cruyff turn at the edge of the box and sent in a left-footed curler into the top left corner to make it 4-0. To put a cherry on top for Gokulam Kerala, Kalyan set Karishma Shirvoikar up in the added time and the youngster tapped the ball in to complete a magnificent victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022